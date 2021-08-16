Support Local Businesses
Levis named UK’s starting quarterback

Penn State transfer Will Levis.
Penn State transfer Will Levis.(REGINA RICKERT | Regina Rickert)
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Penn State transfer Will Levis has been named the University of Kentucky’s starting quarterback for the season opener at home September 4 against Louisiana Monroe.

UK head coach Mark Stoops announced his choice on Sunday night.

“You know he’s been extremely efficient at running the offense, " said Stoops. " He’s been gradeable at reps at 74% and his first throw in the stadium was a 65 yard touchdown strike. He has a lot of talent.”

Levis beat out teammates Beau Allen and Joey Gatewood. Stoops says Allen will begin the season as the backup, while Gatewood has decided to enter the transfer portal and will likely be leaving the squad.

