Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Mack, Satterfield highlight Cardinal Caravan stop on August 24

The University of Louisville has announced a new head men's tennis coach.
The University of Louisville has announced a new head men's tennis coach.(WAVE 3 News)
By Rocco Gasparro
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- University of Louisville coaches, student-athletes, spirit groups and athletic staff members will interact with UofL fans at the Cardinal Caravan on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Captain’s Quarters Riverside Grille.

The free event will include raffle prizes, photo opportunities, and a question and answer session featuring multiple UofL head coaches, including head football coach Scott Satterfield and men’s basketball coach Chris Mack.  Football schedule posters and fall sports schedule cards will be provided.  Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the site, as well as dining in the restaurant.

Captain’s Quarters Riverside Grille is located at 5700 Captain’s Quarters Road in Prospect. Call (502) 228-5447 to make table reservations.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in to the 13000 block of Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, on...
LMPD: Juvenile girl, adult man killed in southwest Louisville double shooting
Police responded to the call of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of South...
24-year-old shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood identified by officials
Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run early Sunday morning that killed one...
Pedestrian killed in hit and run in Okolona neighborhood
The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Saturday on the 3300 block of Mildred Drive.
Man killed in Shively double shooting identified
The rate of new COVID hospitalizations among people in their 30s increased by nearly 300...
‘We are simply breaking’: Nurses overwhelmed as COVID cases trend upward

Latest News

Mason Faulkner has signed with UofL
UofL basketball adds Mason Faulkner
Basketball Hoosiers get sweep in the Bahamas
Racing Louisville FC will begin play in the spring of 2021 as an expansion franchise in the...
Racing Louisville earns draw at Gotham
Penn State transfer Will Levis.
Levis named UK’s starting quarterback