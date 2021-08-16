Mack, Satterfield highlight Cardinal Caravan stop on August 24

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- University of Louisville coaches, student-athletes, spirit groups and athletic staff members will interact with UofL fans at the Cardinal Caravan on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Captain’s Quarters Riverside Grille.

The free event will include raffle prizes, photo opportunities, and a question and answer session featuring multiple UofL head coaches, including head football coach Scott Satterfield and men’s basketball coach Chris Mack. Football schedule posters and fall sports schedule cards will be provided. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the site, as well as dining in the restaurant.

Captain’s Quarters Riverside Grille is located at 5700 Captain’s Quarters Road in Prospect. Call (502) 228-5447 to make table reservations.

