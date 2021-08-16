Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man killed in Russell neighborhood shooting identified

The shooting was reported near the intersection of 26th Street and Broadway around 10:15 p.m....
The shooting was reported near the intersection of 26th Street and Broadway around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot in the Russell neighborhood.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday afternoon as Trenton Jones, 28, from Louisville. Jones died at University Hospital due to gunshot wound injuries, according to the deputy coroner.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of 26th Street and Broadway around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived, they found the man, later identified as Jones, who was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and later died.

His death was the fourth murder in the city Sunday. A juvenile girl and a man were shot and killed in the 13000 block of Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, around 5:27 p.m.

Around 3:30 a.m., a man identified as Jaylen Davis, 24, was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood.

“This has been a very tragic day in our city,” Mitchell said. “These unnecessary acts of violence must stop. Let us all step up, and help our community by calling the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD if you have information regarding either case.”

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating all of the cases.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in to the 13000 block of Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, on...
9-year-old girl, man fatally shot in southwest Louisville identified
Police responded to the call of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of South...
24-year-old shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood identified by officials
The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Saturday on the 3300 block of Mildred Drive.
Man killed in Shively double shooting identified
Reports of a shooting came in around 7:15 a.m. to the 9900 block of La Grange Road.
Man shot and killed in Lyndon neighborhood identified
Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run early Sunday morning that killed one...
Pedestrian killed in hit and run in Okolona neighborhood

Latest News

Officer Beth Ruoff with LMPD said the truck, a 2002-2005 GMC or Chevy, is possibly connected to...
Brandon Shirley: Police searching for vehicle of interest in deputy’s death investigation
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday afternoon, August 16, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday afternoon, August 16, 2021
Get the latest forecast from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
FORECAST: Unsettled weather pattern this week
Robby Wildt was arrested and accused of kidnapping, and is being held on $1 million bond.
Mayor Fischer recognizes heroes who helped stop kidnapping in Valley Station