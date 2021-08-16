Man killed in Russell neighborhood shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot in the Russell neighborhood.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday afternoon as Trenton Jones, 28, from Louisville. Jones died at University Hospital due to gunshot wound injuries, according to the deputy coroner.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of 26th Street and Broadway around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived, they found the man, later identified as Jones, who was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and later died.

His death was the fourth murder in the city Sunday. A juvenile girl and a man were shot and killed in the 13000 block of Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, around 5:27 p.m.

Around 3:30 a.m., a man identified as Jaylen Davis, 24, was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood.

“This has been a very tragic day in our city,” Mitchell said. “These unnecessary acts of violence must stop. Let us all step up, and help our community by calling the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD if you have information regarding either case.”

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating all of the cases.

