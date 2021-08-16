Support Local Businesses
Mayor Fischer recognizes heroes who helped stop kidnapping in Valley Station

Robby Wildt was arrested and accused of kidnapping, and is being held on $1 million bond.
Robby Wildt was arrested and accused of kidnapping, and is being held on $1 million bond.(LMPD)
By John P. Wise
Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Monday recognized more than a dozen LMPD officers and Metrosafe dispatchers whose quick work helped thwart the kidnapping of a child in Valley Station last month.

Robby Wildt allegedly pulled a 6-year-old girl off her bike and put her in the passenger seat of his car, then drove off.

Neighbors called 911 and within minutes, officers had Wildt in custody.

Officer body-camera video showed the moment when the girl was rescued from the passenger seat of Wildt’s car.

Monday, Fischer recognized all involved in the heroic effort.

“You guys are pushed and pulled, being loved by some and being vilified by others,” Fischer said at a news conference. “You take all the criticism that comes with it, but still people expect you to be there. It takes a real commitment to serving.”

Those honored Monday include:

Sgt. Joe Keeling

Sgt. Todd Hollis

Jim Intermaggio, MetroSafe 911 dispatcher

Emily David, MetroSafe 911 dispatcher

Hannah Hurley, MetroSafe 911 dispatcher

Ofc. Tom Stettenbenz

Ofc. Clint Greene

Ofc. Jason Burba

Ofc. Stephen Barone

Ofc. Jake Harris

Ofc. Michael Rach

Ofc. Aimee Mills

Ofc. Malliccaaii Green

Ofc. Travis Elder

Ofc. Aaron Flannery

Ofc. Bradley Russell

Ofc. Mark Manning

Ofc. Charles Ennis

Ofc. Lucero Aguilera Vasquez

Ofc. Nicholas Greene

The week after the alleged abduction attempt, Wildt asked to have his bond reduced, but the judge kept it at $1 million.

