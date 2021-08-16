Mayor Fischer recognizes heroes who helped stop kidnapping in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Monday recognized more than a dozen LMPD officers and Metrosafe dispatchers whose quick work helped thwart the kidnapping of a child in Valley Station last month.
Robby Wildt allegedly pulled a 6-year-old girl off her bike and put her in the passenger seat of his car, then drove off.
Neighbors called 911 and within minutes, officers had Wildt in custody.
Officer body-camera video showed the moment when the girl was rescued from the passenger seat of Wildt’s car.
Monday, Fischer recognized all involved in the heroic effort.
“You guys are pushed and pulled, being loved by some and being vilified by others,” Fischer said at a news conference. “You take all the criticism that comes with it, but still people expect you to be there. It takes a real commitment to serving.”
Those honored Monday include:
Sgt. Joe Keeling
Sgt. Todd Hollis
Jim Intermaggio, MetroSafe 911 dispatcher
Emily David, MetroSafe 911 dispatcher
Hannah Hurley, MetroSafe 911 dispatcher
Ofc. Tom Stettenbenz
Ofc. Clint Greene
Ofc. Jason Burba
Ofc. Stephen Barone
Ofc. Jake Harris
Ofc. Michael Rach
Ofc. Aimee Mills
Ofc. Malliccaaii Green
Ofc. Travis Elder
Ofc. Aaron Flannery
Ofc. Bradley Russell
Ofc. Mark Manning
Ofc. Charles Ennis
Ofc. Lucero Aguilera Vasquez
Ofc. Nicholas Greene
The week after the alleged abduction attempt, Wildt asked to have his bond reduced, but the judge kept it at $1 million.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.