New Safe Haven Baby Box unveiled in Floyds Knobs

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WAVE) - There’s another way for parents to safely and anonymously turn over a newborn for whom they are unable to care.

The country’s 76th safe haven baby box can now be found in Floyds Knobs.

The baby box is located at the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District, off Scottsville Road in Floyds Knobs. It’s located on the rear side of the building, and is the 65th safe haven box in Indiana.

The box allows parents to surrender their newborn infants in less than 30 days with 100-percent anonymity. It has several security features, including heating and cooling and a silent alarm system. When the baby is placed inside the box, within a few minutes first responders retrieve the baby.

This all started because of what happened to Monica Kelsey. She talked about her biological mother’s story.

“August of 1972, a young, 17-year-old girl was brutally attacked and raped and left along the side of the road,” Kelsey said. “This was when abortion was illegal in our country. The 17-year-old pressed charges against the man who raped her. He was arrested and charged, and if that wasn’t the worst of it, six weeks later she finds out she is pregnant. She was hidden for the remainder of the pregnancy. She gave birth in 1973 and abandoned her child illegally two hours after that child was born and that child was me. I stand on the front lines of this movement making sure every child has a safe place to fall, and a mother has a safe place to keep her child safe.”

Twelve infants have been placed in baby boxes across the country, the last one surrendered in a baby box at the Clarksville fire station in May. Another box is being set up Tuesday in Jeffersonville. Kentucky recently got one; it’s located at Okolona Fire Station No. 1 at 8501 Preston Highway.

