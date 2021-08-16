New UofL residence hall dedicated just before school year starts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL students will have a new place to call home for the upcoming fall semester.

Students, staff and construction officials dedicated the new Belknap Residence Hall on Monday afternoon.

It’s located adjacent to Miller Hall, next to the Red Barn.

Throughout the planning process, the school worked with students asking for their input on what they would like to see.

Belknap Residence Hall is the first traditional hall built at UofL in 31 years.

