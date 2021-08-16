Support Local Businesses
Racing Louisville earns draw at Gotham

Racing Louisville FC will begin play in the spring of 2021 as an expansion franchise in the National Women's Soccer League.(Source: Racing Louisville FC)
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gotham FC got a goal from Ifeoma Onumonu in the 83rd minute and was able to get a one-one draw against Racing Louisville FC on Sunday night in Harrison, New Jersey.

Racing’s Nadia Nadim recorded the 30th goal of her NWSL career in the first half as the visitors jumped to the lead.

“We started out great and kind of lost our way a little bit,” Racing coach Christy Holly said . “Coming to Gotham and taking a point away from home from one of the top teams in the league — it’s really a reflection on where we are and where we’re going. But we do have to pin things up and make sure we don’t concede goals in the latter part of the game.”

Racing will now get an opportunity to win a trophy via The Women’s Cup, an inaugural tournament welcoming FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain to Louisville. The Cup begins for Racing on Wednesday night at 7:30 P.M. when they’ll play the Chicago Red Stars at Lynn Family Stadium.

