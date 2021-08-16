Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Shooting outside San Antonio sports bar kills 3, wounds 2

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in...
The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in San Antonio.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot three people and wounded two others outside of a San Antonio sports bar following an argument.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in San Antonio.

The city’s police chief, William McManus, says the man went to his car and got a long gun, then started shooting.

McManus says all of the victims were in their 20s and 30s.

No arrests have been announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in to the 13000 block of Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, on...
LMPD: Juvenile girl, adult man killed in southwest Louisville double shooting
Police responded to the call of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of South...
24-year-old shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood identified by officials
Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run early Sunday morning that killed one...
Pedestrian killed in hit and run in Okolona neighborhood
The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Saturday on the 3300 block of Mildred Drive.
Police: Man dies in Shively double shooting
Reports of a shooting came in around 7:15 a.m. to the 9900 block of La Grange Road.
LMPD: Man shot and killed in Lyndon neighborhood

Latest News

GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/16
Sunday’s order by the state’s highest court halts mask requirements that county leaders in...
Texas Supreme Court blocks mask mandates
People are chasing aircraft at Kabul airport as they desperately seek to leave Afghanistan.
Afghanistan: People chase aircraft at Kabul airport
A sign warns of low water levels at a boat ramp on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National...
EXPLAINER: Western states face first federal water cuts