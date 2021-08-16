Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent

In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food...
In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J. The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history. Starting in October 2021, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history.

Starting in October, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. The increased assistance will be available indefinitely to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries.

The aid boost was first reported by The New York Times and the details were confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Department of Agriculture. They will be formally announced Monday by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

The aid boost is being packaged as a major revision of the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan. In concrete terms, the average monthly per-person benefits will rise from $121 to $157.

The increase is part of a multi-pronged Biden administration effort to strengthen the country’s social safety net. Poverty and food security activists maintain that longstanding inadequacies in that safety net were laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic, presenting an opportunity to make generational improvements that reach beyond the current public health crisis.

Activists say the previous levels of pre-pandemic SNAP assistance simply weren’t enough, forcing many households to choose cheaper, less nutritious options or simply go hungry as the funds ran low toward the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a shooting came in around 7:15 a.m. to the 9900 block of La Grange Road.
LMPD: Man shot and killed in Lyndon neighborhood
The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Saturday on the 3300 block of Mildred Drive.
Police: Man dies in Shively double shooting
This weekend in Louisville, the St. Joe’s Picnic kicked off and James Taylor performed for...
Crowds flock to Louisville events despite rising COVID numbers
Dispatchers confirmed calls came in to the 13000 block of Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, on...
LMPD: Juvenile girl, adult man killed in southwest Louisville double shooting
Ta'neasha Chappell was 23 years old when she died on July 16 at Schneck Medical Center in...
Ta’Neasha Chappell: New details emerge from former inmate at Jackson County Jail following woman’s death in custody

Latest News

The remnants of Fred returned to tropical storm status in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday as parts...
Fred strengthens slightly as it heads to US coast
People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti,...
Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297
Dispatchers confirmed calls came in to the 13000 block of Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, on...
LMPD: Juvenile girl, adult man killed in southwest Louisville double shooting
Tropical moisture will be streaming northward leading to scattered showers and storms. ...
FORECAST: Unsettled weather pattern this week