21-century school to be built at Fort Knox

The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) has announced plans to build a...
The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) has announced plans to build a state-of-the-art, 21st-century elementary school that will replace a 63-year-old facility.(Source: DoDEA)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) A new elementary school will be built at Fort Knox to replaced an aging building on the post.

The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) says the state-of-the-art, 21st-century school will replace Van Voorhis Elementary School, a 63-year-old facility.

“All of our schools at Fort Knox are well known for providing a high-quality education for on-post children, and though it’s the oldest school on post, Van Voorhis Elementary is no different,” said Fort Knox Garrison Commander Col. Lance O’Bryan. “The staff at that school have done a truly wonderful job teaching our children with the tools at their disposal, so with a brand new facility and the latest technology, the sky’s the limit.”

DoDEA has a total of four schools at Fort Knox. The others are Kingsolver Elementary School, Scott Intermediate School and Fort Knox Middle High School.

