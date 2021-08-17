Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Beshear speaks about ‘dire’ state of Ky. hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge

Governor Andy Beshear held a press conference Tuesday morning. He discussed the dire state of...
Governor Andy Beshear held a press conference Tuesday morning. He discussed the dire state of Kentucky’s hospitals and who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss the dire state of Kentucky’s hospitals and address who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster:

Dr. Stack said Kentuckians with the following conditions should consider receiving a third vaccine dose:

  • Active or recent treatment for cancer/malignancy;
  • Solid-organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants;
  • Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);
  • Advanced or untreated HIV infection; and
  • Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers and other immunosuppressive medications.

Gov. Beshear said COVID-19 cases in Kentucky children have increased more than 400% in the last month, from 133 July 16 to 548 Aug. 16.

In addition, as of Aug. 16, Kentucky had 17 pediatric admissions for COVID-19, the state’s highest ever total. The previous highest number was 12 admissions in December 2020.

The governor says the nation is reporting record COVID-19 hospitalizations in children.

Alabama has reported it only has two ICU beds still available. Mississippi public health officials confirmed another child has died from COVID-19 complications, the state’s fifth pediatric death since March 2020.

Dr. Stack said a variety of hospitals across Kentucky have already started canceling and postponing non-urgent, but important, surgeries and other procedures that would require admission to the hospital for overnight stays. He added that larger receiving hospitals in Kentucky are receiving calls from hospitals in Louisiana and Alabama seeking ICU beds to transfer patients to them; and reports from Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi, Missouri and Louisiana saying there are no beds available in these states.

“Critical access hospitals in Kentucky are beginning to report difficulty getting their patients accepted at larger hospitals in Kentucky,” said Dr. Stack. “In one instance, a hospital called 10 other hospitals and was unable to receive an accepting hospital to take their patient.”

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in to the 13000 block of Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, on...
9-year-old girl, man fatally shot in southwest Louisville identified
Some parents say their children won't be going back for fear of them being exposed to COVID-19.
‘I don’t blame JCPS’: Parents concerned for their children after hundreds quarantined
Chase Garvey is accused of raping an underage girl in the backseat of his car in June,...
Man charged with raping girl, 13, he met on Snapchat, police say
Phillip Phillips, 52, from Lexington, Indiana has been charged with one count of child...
Indiana State Police arrest man on charges of rape, child molestation
Louisville Metro Police Department
Child abduction thwarted by LMPD officers, dispatchers

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
UPCOMING: Remarks by Sen. Mitch McConnell during Leitchfield visit
School bus generic
Police: No gun found at Western High, scene cleared
Generic image of rain.
FORECAST: Tropical downpours for some, dry for others
Beginning the weekend of Sept. 4 and 5, the obligations for Roman Catholics in teh Archdiocese...
Sunday Mass obligation being restored for Louisville archdiocese Catholics
JCPS starts first day of school
Louisville mayor: Kids have ‘no problem’ with masks as Delta variant surges