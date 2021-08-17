Corrie Shull named JCPS Board of Education vice chair

Support Local Businesses
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rev. Corrie Shull is now vice chair of the Jefferson County Board of Education after a unanimous vote by the board on Tuesday evening.

Shull, who represents District 6, takes over after Dr. Chris Kolb (District 2) stepped down last week following criticism over foul language he used on social media. Kolb told WAVE 3 News he will remain on the school board but will also step down from the board’s policy committee.

According to his biography, Shull is the senior pastor of the Burnett Avenue Baptist Church in Fern Creek and is the father of two children. Currently, he is a doctoral candidate at Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School and has also studied at Fisk University and Louisville Presbyterian Seminary.

Shull has served on the JCPS Facilities Committee and the Behavioral Support Alternative Task Force. A mentor for JCPS middle school boys, he also created the Teen Summit Enrichment Program.

