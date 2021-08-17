Support Local Businesses
COVID-19 boosters, children in hospitals discussed by Louisville health officials

Health officials are joining mayor Greg Fischer to discuss COVID-19 booster shots and children...
Health officials are joining mayor Greg Fischer to discuss COVID-19 booster shots and children who have been hospitalized from the virus.(unsplash.com)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness associate medical director Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, University of Louisville School of Public Health and Information Sciences professor and associate dean and member of the CDC Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices Dr. Paul McKinney and Norton Healthcare Pediatric Critical Care Physician Dr. Mark McDonald are joining mayor Greg Fischer to discuss COVID-19 booster shots and children who have been hospitalized from the virus:

