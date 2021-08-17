FORECAST: Isolated tropical downpours today

WEATHER HEADLINES

LEFTOVERS OF FRED: The tropical system will aim for far eastern Kentucky but may spark a few downpours locally

SEVERE RISK: Another system moves in Wednesday PM from the southwest that could fire a few strong storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Isolated downpours are possible this morning, otherwise we’ll see another humid day with some peeks of sunshine at times. Isolated thunderstorms will develop that will move backward to the west/northwest as they develop.

Evening downpours will fade leaving behind a partly to mostly cloudy sky; some patchy fog is possible.

A system will zip in from the west Wednesday afternoon and that could interact with our hot/humid setup to fire up clusters of thunderstorms. Some could be briefly strong before sunset. Evening thunderstorms fade to showers then fade away completely overnight.

A cold front moves in Saturday with an increase in showers and thunderstorms but no relief from the very warm/humid setup with the 90s returning early next week.

