Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Isolated tropical downpours today

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • LEFTOVERS OF FRED: The tropical system will aim for far eastern Kentucky but may spark a few downpours locally
  • SEVERE RISK: Another system moves in Wednesday PM from the southwest that could fire a few strong storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Isolated downpours are possible this morning, otherwise we’ll see another humid day with some peeks of sunshine at times. Isolated thunderstorms will develop that will move backward to the west/northwest as they develop.

Evening downpours will fade leaving behind a partly to mostly cloudy sky; some patchy fog is possible.

A system will zip in from the west Wednesday afternoon and that could interact with our hot/humid setup to fire up clusters of thunderstorms. Some could be briefly strong before sunset. Evening thunderstorms fade to showers then fade away completely overnight.

A cold front moves in Saturday with an increase in showers and thunderstorms but no relief from the very warm/humid setup with the 90s returning early next week.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/17 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/17 4AM

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in to the 13000 block of Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, on...
9-year-old girl, man fatally shot in southwest Louisville identified
Chase Garvey is accused of raping an underage girl in the backseat of his car in June,...
Man charged with raping girl, 13, he met on Snapchat, police say
Louisville Metro Police Department
Child abduction thwarted by LMPD officers, dispatchers
Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run early Sunday morning that killed one...
Officials identify man killed in hit-and-run in Okolona neighborhood
Officer Beth Ruoff with LMPD said the truck, a 2002-2005 GMC or Chevy, is possibly connected to...
Brandon Shirley: Police searching for vehicle of interest in deputy’s death investigation

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/17 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/17 4AM
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/16
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/16
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/16
Brittany Junck, a Mankato, Minn., resident and expecting mother, demonstrates her jogging...
Behind the Forecast: Can the weather affect weight loss?