FORECAST: Patchy fog overnight; more storms Wednesday

While Wednesday starts dry, scattered showers and storms will develop toward the afternoon and...
While Wednesday starts dry, scattered showers and storms will develop toward the afternoon and evening hours.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Areas of fog early Wednesday
  • Scattered downpours continue into the first half of the weekend
  • Drier with highs back in the 90s next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected at times with patchy fog possible overnight. Lows fall into the lower 70s in the core of the city.

While Wednesday starts dry, scattered showers and storms will develop toward the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will top out in the upper 80s in the afternoon before storms take hold.

While the radar won’t be quite as active Wednesday night, some residual showers and storms will stick around through early Thursday morning as temperatures only get down into the mid 70s.

Ongoing showers and storms Thursday morning look to keep us a little calmer and drier in the afternoon, but at least a few storms will try to fire up during that time.

Highs will be in the mid-80s on Thursday.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

