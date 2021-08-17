Support Local Businesses
Former Hardin County sheriff deputy arrested in connection with US Capitol riot

Hardin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Irwin had worked for the department as a deputy back...
Hardin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Irwin had worked for the department as a deputy back in 2015.(Hardin County Sheriff's Office)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former sheriff’s deputy in Hardin County has been arrested and charged in connection to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Joseph Irwin of Cecelia, Ky. was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the violent incident that occurred on Capitol grounds, according to FBI Louisville.

Hardin County Sheriff John Ward confirmed Irwin had worked for the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy back in 2015, and had left on good terms with the department later that year.

Irwin was charged with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and disorderly conduct and parading/demonstrating in the Capitol building.

FBI Louisville said Irwin is expected to have his initial appearance in federal court Tuesday.

So far, 15 people from Kentucky have been charged for participating in the Capitol insurrection back in January.

