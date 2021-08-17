Support Local Businesses
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/17

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(3) main issues to track the next few days.

(1) low moving band(s) of downpours/t-storms that will form as part of the outer spiral from FRED later today. Very heavy rainfall with any of these that develop.

(2) Isolated strong t-storm cells that pop mainly over KY Wednesday Afternoon.

(3) Clusters of heavy rain/thunderstorms for the AM commute Thursday.

We’ll watch all of them carefully!

