Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Hardin County man arrested in connection with US Capitol riot

Another Kentucky resident has been arrested and charged in connection to the January 6 riot at...
Another Kentucky resident has been arrested and charged in connection to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another Kentucky resident has been arrested and charged in connection to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Joseph Irwin of Cecelia, Ky. was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the violent incident that occurred on Capitol grounds, according to FBI Louisville.

Irwin was charged with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and disorderly conduct and parading/demonstrating in the Capitol building.

FBI Louisville said Irwin is expected to have his initial appearance in federal court Tuesday.

So far, 15 people from Kentucky have been charged for participating in the Capitol insurrection back in January.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in to the 13000 block of Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, on...
9-year-old girl, man fatally shot in southwest Louisville identified
Some parents say their children won't be going back for fear of them being exposed to COVID-19.
‘I don’t blame JCPS’: Parents concerned for their children after hundreds quarantined
Chase Garvey is accused of raping an underage girl in the backseat of his car in June,...
Man charged with raping girl, 13, he met on Snapchat, police say
Phillip Phillips, 52, from Lexington, Indiana has been charged with one count of child...
Indiana State Police arrest man on charges of rape, child molestation
Louisville Metro Police Department
Child abduction thwarted by LMPD officers, dispatchers

Latest News

The record pediatric COVID-19 hospital admissions have Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his team...
Pediatric COVID-19 hospital admissions in Kentucky reach record high
School bus generic
Police: No gun found at Western High, scene cleared
Generic image of rain.
FORECAST: Tropical downpours for some, dry for others
Beginning the weekend of Sept. 4 and 5, the obligations for Roman Catholics in teh Archdiocese...
Sunday Mass obligation being restored for Louisville archdiocese Catholics