Hardin County man arrested in connection with US Capitol riot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another Kentucky resident has been arrested and charged in connection to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Joseph Irwin of Cecelia, Ky. was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the violent incident that occurred on Capitol grounds, according to FBI Louisville.

Irwin was charged with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and disorderly conduct and parading/demonstrating in the Capitol building.

FBI Louisville said Irwin is expected to have his initial appearance in federal court Tuesday.

So far, 15 people from Kentucky have been charged for participating in the Capitol insurrection back in January.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.