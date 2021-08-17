Headliners Music Hall requiring COVID vaccinations or negative test for entry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local concert space will soon be implementing a new policy requiring guests prove their full COVID vaccination upon entry.

Headliners Music Hall said the new policy begins September 1, and will require guests to show their original CDC-issued vaccination card or a photocopy with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson or both doses of Pfizer or Moderna registered and dated.

Entry will also be allowed for guests who receive a negative test within 48 hours of their scheduled event. Headliners said tests will need to be administered by or under the supervision of a healthcare professional, and a printed or digital copy of the test result will be required for entry.

Masks will also be required for staff and will be encouraged for all guests, Headliners stated.

More information on the policy can be found here.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.