‘I don’t blame JCPS’: Parents concerned for their children after hundreds quarantined

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been less than one week back since JCPS students went back to school for in-person learning and some parents say their children won’t be going back for fear of them being exposed to COVID-19.

One JCPS parent, Shavonne Bass, has two sons who are both in quarantine.

Her oldest son participates in extracurricular activities and was quarantined before the new school year began after coming into close contact with a student who tested positive for COVID.

Bass’s youngest son, a sophomore, was only able to make it to the first day of school.

“And then I got a call at 7:00 that night, telling me he came in contact with someone that tested positive and he would have to quarantine and he could not return until the 24th,” Bass explained. “But for me, how long will this continue?”

Bass said her boys won’t be going back to school. She’s enrolled them in the Pathfinder School of Innovation, a virtual learning option.

Over at Bowen Elementary, seven students are in quarantine, and two students have tested positive for COVID-19 after less than a week of being back to school.

Joline Thornton, a parent of a Bowen Elementary student, said her daughter was in class with one of the students who tested positive and said she’s scared to go back to school.

“She’s noticing when kids aren’t wearing masks, she’s noticing everything,” Thornton said. “She’s hyper sensitive to coughing, to sneezing, to what other kids are doing, and that’s what lets me know that it feels more detrimental to her mental health because that’s what she’s looking at.”

Thornton said students need more learning options and doesn’t agree with them being back in the classrooms.

“I don’t think JCPS was ready, but I don’t think it’s their fault,” Thornton added. “I don’t blame JCPS. I’m concerned about our legislatures and the house bill and I think all of that was premature.”

There are about 96,000 students who attend JCPS schools. Of those, 368 students are now quarantined since the first day of school, and 95 students have tested positive for the virus.

There are also 21 staff members now quarantined, with 26 staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

