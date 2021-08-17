Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Indiana State Police arrest man on charges of rape, child molestation

Phillip Phillips, 52, from Lexington, Indiana has been charged with one count of child...
Phillip Phillips, 52, from Lexington, Indiana has been charged with one count of child molesting-level 1 felony, one count of child molesting-level 4 felony, one count of rape and one count of sexual battery.(Jefferson County Jail)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana man has been arrested after a nearly five-month long investigation into multiple child molestation accusations.

Phillip Phillips, 52, from Lexington, Indiana was arrested Monday morning at his workplace in Scott County according to a release from Indiana State Police.

The release said that investigation began by ISP in March 2021, when two female juveniles reported that they had been molested by Phillips. The victims indicated in interviews they had been touched inappropriately multiple times between August 2019 and March 2021 at Phillips’ home, police said.

The Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office began their review of the case after ISP investigation concluded. A warrant was then issued for Phillips’ arrest, ISP confirmed.

Police said Phillips has been charged with one count of child molesting-level 1 felony, one count of child molesting-level 4 felony, one count of rape and one count of sexual battery.

Phillips is booked in Jefferson County Jail, his next trial date is pending.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in to the 13000 block of Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, on...
9-year-old girl, man fatally shot in southwest Louisville identified
Police responded to the call of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of South...
24-year-old shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood identified by officials
Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run early Sunday morning that killed one...
Officials identify man killed in hit-and-run in Okolona neighborhood
The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Saturday on the 3300 block of Mildred Drive.
Man killed in Shively double shooting identified
Reports of a shooting came in around 7:15 a.m. to the 9900 block of La Grange Road.
Man shot and killed in Lyndon neighborhood identified

Latest News

A state representative calls for an end to the commonwealth’s mask mandate for schools and...
Ky. Rep. pre-files bill prohibiting mask mandate in schools, child care centers
There’s another way for parents to safely and anonymously turn over a newborn for whom they are...
New Safe Haven Baby Box unveiled in Floyds Knobs
Many places saw record-breaking home sales as first-time buyers flooded the market during the...
Make Ends Meet: First-time homebuying
Many places saw record-breaking home sales as first-time buyers flooded the market during the...
Make Ends Meet: First-time homebuying