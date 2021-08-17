Indiana State Police arrest man on charges of rape, child molestation

LEXINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana man has been arrested after a nearly five-month long investigation into multiple child molestation accusations.

Phillip Phillips, 52, from Lexington, Indiana was arrested Monday morning at his workplace in Scott County according to a release from Indiana State Police.

The release said that investigation began by ISP in March 2021, when two female juveniles reported that they had been molested by Phillips. The victims indicated in interviews they had been touched inappropriately multiple times between August 2019 and March 2021 at Phillips’ home, police said.

The Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office began their review of the case after ISP investigation concluded. A warrant was then issued for Phillips’ arrest, ISP confirmed.

Police said Phillips has been charged with one count of child molesting-level 1 felony, one count of child molesting-level 4 felony, one count of rape and one count of sexual battery.

Phillips is booked in Jefferson County Jail, his next trial date is pending.

