Kentucky COVID hospitalizations expected to reach pandemic high by weeks end, Beshear says

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. AndyBeshear says by the end of this week, the state will have the most COVID-19 hospitalizations than ever before.

He said with the case numbers and positivity rates rising rapidly, the state is very close to all hospitals being full.

“Critical access hospitals in Kentucky are beginning to report difficulty getting their patients accepted at larger hospitals in Kentucky,” said Dr. Steven Stack. “In one instance, a hospital called 10 other hospitals and was unable to receive an accepting hospital to take their patient.”

Also, according to Beshear, COVID-19 cases in children have increased more than 400% in the last month, from 133 July 16 to 548 Aug. 16.

In addition, as of Aug. 16, Kentucky had 17 pediatric admissions for COVID-19, the state’s highest ever total.

“We are seeing an increase of COVID-19 patients across our hospitals as the delta variant continues to spread. We need to band together to protect our families and friends and neighbors. One of the best things you can do to combat COVID-19 is to get vaccinated,” CEO of Georgetown Community Hospital William Haugh said.

The governor continues to encourage all Kentuckians 12 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“COVID-19 isn’t just hitting adults. With the delta variant, your kids are at a greater risk than they have been before,” Beshear said. “In a Southern Indiana school district, 750 students are already in quarantine. Do the right thing: Get vaccinated, mask up in schools and in high-risk indoor settings. Protect our kids.”

PREVIOUS | Gov. Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in Kentucky schools

Dr. Stack announced that a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for immunocompromised Kentuckians at least 28 days after a second dose.

He said Kentuckians with the following conditions should consider receiving a third dose:

  • Active or recent treatment for cancer/malignancy;
  • Solid-organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants;
  • Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);
  • Advanced or untreated HIV infection; and
  • Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers and other immunosuppressive medications.

“This is for individuals who may not have received adequate protection from their initial primary vaccine series. People with normal immune systems are not advised to receive an additional dose at this time,” Stack said.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

