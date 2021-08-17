Kentucky State Fair announces masking, teen attendance policies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Fair has provided guidance for masking and attendance for guests under 18 years old.

The fair board previously announced on August 2 they would be adhering to policies put in place for the Kentucky Exposition Center as well as other state government buildings requiring masks.

Guests attending the fair will be required to wear masks indoors, but masks will not required outdoors.

Fairgoers under 18 years old will be required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian after 6 p.m., extending an attendance policy put in place back in 2019.

The policy was created after an incident where unaccompanied teenagers caused panic lighting firecrackers at that year’s event.

Proof of age will be required upon entry, with IDs verified at the gates.

For more information on Kentucky State Fair’s policies, visit their website. The Kentucky State Fair runs August 19 through August 29.

