Louisville mayor: Kids have ‘no problem’ with masks as Delta variant surges

Mayor Greg Fischer said Tuesday problems with masking is ‘more of an adult thing’
JCPS starts first day of school
By Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Around 2,200 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the city of Louisville over the past week. It’s the highest one-week total since the end of January, before vaccines were widely available.

The virus is also affecting people at a younger age.

“This spike of the Delta variant, it has really hit the kids a lot harder,” Dr. Mark McDonald, Medical Director of Norton Children’s Hospital said.

Mayor Greg Fischer urged parents on Tuesday to mask up with their children, reflecting on JCPS’ return to the classroom last week.

“The kids have no problem with the masks on,” Fischer said. “I think this is more of an adult thing.”

Now, new guidance is expected to encourage another booster shot beyond the initial two-shot series.

This comes as hospitalizations have seemingly plateaued in Louisville but still sit as high as they’ve been in six months.

According to health experts, unvaccinated individuals continue to make up the overwhelming majority of those cases. That includes children.

“Some children have myocardial dysfunction after having [COVID],” McDonald said, listing out symptoms. “Some have fatigue, some have fogginess with memory [and] headaches.”

Dr. Paul McKinney, a professor at UofL’s School of Public Health and member of the CDC Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices, said another booster shot could stop the spread of the Delta variant even though there have been no changes made to specifically combat that strain.

“I think overtime there will be modifications of these mRNA vaccines,” McKinney said, “but the plan is to use the same one, because it looks sufficient for the time being.”

McDonald said children are also being hospitalized with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) which usually only becomes problematic in winter months.

Wearing a mask could help stop that spread as well the quickly spreading Delta variant of COVID-19, McDonald said.

