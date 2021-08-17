Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Optional weekly COVID testing at all JCPS schools

Jefferson County Public Schools students can now get off the bus, and get tested for COVID-19...
Jefferson County Public Schools students can now get off the bus, and get tested for COVID-19 before their school day starts.(Source: Phylicia Ashley, WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools students can now get off the bus, and get tested for COVID -19 before their school day starts.

Testing is available at all schools, and parents can decide whether their children are tested.

Those sitting behind and standing in front of school desks can get tested at JCPS schools.

Fifth-grader Caedyn Smith was one of the first students to get tested at Brandeis Elementary he said he’s excited to set an example for his classmates.

“It kind of feels like a lot of pressure but I get used to it,” Smith said.

The young athlete said he gets tested at his parents’ request and because he wants to be able to play the games he loves without a mask one day.

For his principal, Shervita West, testing is personal too. Her son has been in the hospital since June from an injury.

“For me to be able to come to work and to be tested and know when I go see him at the hospital, I’ve tested negative that’s a benefit,” West said. Or even if I do test positive that I know that and I’m not putting him at risk.”

West said many of her students and staff have similar stories. They want to protect their families.

They’ll know their rapid test results by the time they make it to their next class period. The more proactive they can be, West said the less anxiety everyone will have about the status of the people sitting next to them.

“Get tested so COVID can go away for good,” Smith said.

Thirty students followed Smith’s lead to get tested for COVID-19.

If you are a JCPS parent and want to opt your child in for the weekly testing, click here.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in to the 13000 block of Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, on...
9-year-old girl, man fatally shot in southwest Louisville identified
Chase Garvey is accused of raping an underage girl in the backseat of his car in June,...
Man charged with raping girl, 13, he met on Snapchat, police say
Louisville Metro Police Department
Child abduction thwarted by LMPD officers, dispatchers
Phillip Phillips, 52, from Lexington, Indiana has been charged with one count of child...
Indiana State Police arrest man on charges of rape, child molestation
Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run early Sunday morning that killed one...
Officials identify man killed in hit-and-run in Okolona neighborhood

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
Beshear discusses ‘dire’ state of hospitals, COVID-19 boosters
Health officials are joining mayor Greg Fischer to discuss COVID-19 booster shots and children...
COVID-19 boosters, children in hospitals discussed by Louisville health officials
Cardinal Raymond Burke is breathing with the help of a ventilator just days after testing...
Cardinal critical of COVID-19 vaccine on ventilator due to virus
Some parents say their children won't be going back for fear of them being exposed to COVID-19.
‘I don’t blame JCPS’: Parents concerned for their children after hundreds quarantined