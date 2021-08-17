Optional weekly COVID testing at all JCPS schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools students can now get off the bus, and get tested for COVID -19 before their school day starts.

Testing is available at all schools, and parents can decide whether their children are tested.

Those sitting behind and standing in front of school desks can get tested at JCPS schools.

Fifth-grader Caedyn Smith was one of the first students to get tested at Brandeis Elementary he said he’s excited to set an example for his classmates.

“It kind of feels like a lot of pressure but I get used to it,” Smith said.

The young athlete said he gets tested at his parents’ request and because he wants to be able to play the games he loves without a mask one day.

For his principal, Shervita West, testing is personal too. Her son has been in the hospital since June from an injury.

“For me to be able to come to work and to be tested and know when I go see him at the hospital, I’ve tested negative that’s a benefit,” West said. Or even if I do test positive that I know that and I’m not putting him at risk.”

West said many of her students and staff have similar stories. They want to protect their families.

They’ll know their rapid test results by the time they make it to their next class period. The more proactive they can be, West said the less anxiety everyone will have about the status of the people sitting next to them.

“Get tested so COVID can go away for good,” Smith said.

Thirty students followed Smith’s lead to get tested for COVID-19.

If you are a JCPS parent and want to opt your child in for the weekly testing, click here.

