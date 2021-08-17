Police: No gun found at Western High, scene cleared

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police Department has cleared the scene at Western High School after initial reports of a student seen with a gun Tuesday afternoon.

Police said two buses were held from leaving the high school while officers investigate and search the premises.

Earlier in the afternoon, a student had told police they had seen another student board a bus with a gun in their possession.

Police confirmed they finished their search of the buses around 3:35 p.m. and did not locate a weapon.

Mark Hebert with Jefferson County Public Schools told WAVE 3 News the school’s security assisted Shively Police with their investigation.

This story will be updated.

