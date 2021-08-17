Support Local Businesses
As a polio survivor, Sen. Mitch McConnell continues to urge COVID vaccinations

By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made a stop in Butler County Tuesday morning.

While there, he made several comments regarding the uptick of Covid in Kentucky and said the only way to defeat this virus is to get vaccinated. He said the vaccination rate is not high enough.

The Senate Minority Leader encouraged people to stay off unverified social media “sources” when it comes to learning about the virus.

“This is not a spin, it’s not somebody’s story, it’s a fact. 97 percent of the people in the hospitals right now are unvaccinated. Vaccination is the key to getting this behind us. And I want to continue to encourage Kentuckians and people all over the country to overcome our skepticism and to get vaccinated.”

Mcconnell is a polio survivor and said that the vaccine took 70 years to develop.

Meanwhile, McConnell has paid for ads to encourage Kentuckians to get vaccinated.

“The flu shot is only 50 percent effective. The flu shot, these vaccines are all roughly 90 percent are better, effective. So, again, I just want to encourage everybody to get vaccinated. I think it’s the only way this finally gets behind us,” said McConnell.

Med Center Health says they are at full capacity as the Covid patient numbers climb. Their census on the COVID unit remains at 47 patients which is unchanged from last week.

