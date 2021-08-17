Robley Rex VA Medical Center to be replaced by brand new hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-million-dollar veterans hospital will be built on Brownsboro Road in Louisville to replace the Robley Rex VA Medical Center.

Walsh-Turner Joint Venture II out of Chicago was awarded the $840 million construction contract for the new, 104-bed hospital, according to a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) spokesperson. The contract was awarded by the VA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

In addition to a new 910,115 square foot medical center, a utility plant, new sidewalks and roads will be built on the 34-acre site. The new hospital will also have a women’s clinic and four Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACTs) to address the specific needs of female veterans.

“We are excited to reach this significant milestone in the project and look forward to breaking ground,” Stephen D. Black, the medical center director of the Robley Rex VA Medical Center, said. “I want to recognize the support of our strong community partnerships and thank everyone who advocated to make this facility happen, especially our Veteran community in the Kentuckiana area.”

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Louisville VA Medical Center is planned for this fall.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.