South Louisville businesses partner to support family of fallen JCSO deputy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several south Louisville businesses have partnered to help the family of a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty.

On Wednesday, Hideout Pizzaria will donate 20 percent of daily food proceeds to the family of Brandon Shirley.

Derby City Pizza on Greenwood Road will follow suit on August 24, with Khalil’s finishing the round of fundraising on September 1.

“We got in a group message with the local restaurants in the area, and we all just kind of banded together,” Hideout owner Christian Barr said. “Anything we can do to raise some money to help these times be a little bit easier on the family.”

Two other south Louisville businesses, Bedzzz To Go and Timmy’s Auto Wash, will join the fundraising effort by donating a mattress set and a gift card respectively to each restaurant to raffle off. The proceeds of each raffle will also go to Shirley’s family.

Khalil’s will also partner with Shirley’s Way Charitable Gaming for a GoHaffers raffle, similar to a 50/50 raffle.

“When something like this tragic happens in our community, we are somehow gelled together and we feel like we’re all family,” Khalil Batshon said. “Everyone knows everyone. We’ve all seemed to grow up together, go to the same schools or know people. Family is just family. I think the culture of south Louisville, if you had to put it in one word or context, would be family. And that’s why I think we come together like that, because I think we’re all family in some way, shape, or form.”

Shirley was shot and killed two weeks ago while working off-duty security at a car lot in Shively. Since his death, several people from across Louisville have come to support the Shirley family.

Barr said now it’s south Louisville’s turn to help.

“Without community we have nothing,” Barr said. “So just hope this helps them get there a little bit easier, and shows them how much we care for their family and law enforcement in general.”

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.