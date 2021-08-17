Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old Indiana man

ANDERSON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man last seen Monday afternoon.

Graydon Skeoch was reported missing around 3 p.m. Monday from Anderson, Indiana, around 39 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Anderson Police Department said Skeoch is listed as 6 feet 3 inches, with gray hair and hazel eyes. Skeoch was last seen wearing a Vietnam Veteran hat, blue shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Skeoch is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to police.

Anyone with any information on Skeoch’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Anderson Police Department at (765) 648-6775.

