UPDATE: Missing 79-year-old Indiana man located, Silver Alert cleared
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, Ind. (WAVE) - A missing 79-year-old man from Indiana last seen Monday afternoon has been located, according to police.
Graydon Skeoch was reported missing around 3 p.m. Monday from Anderson, Indiana, around 39 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
Around 11 p.m. Monday, a release stated Skeoch had been located and the Silver Alert had been cleared.
