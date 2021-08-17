UPDATE: Missing 79-year-old Indiana man located, Silver Alert cleared

ANDERSON, Ind. (WAVE) - A missing 79-year-old man from Indiana last seen Monday afternoon has been located, according to police.

Graydon Skeoch was reported missing around 3 p.m. Monday from Anderson, Indiana, around 39 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Around 11 p.m. Monday, a release stated Skeoch had been located and the Silver Alert had been cleared.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

