Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing 79-year-old Indiana man located, Silver Alert cleared

Graydon Skeoch was reported missing around 3 p.m. Monday from Anderson, Indiana, around 39...
Graydon Skeoch was reported missing around 3 p.m. Monday from Anderson, Indiana, around 39 miles northeast of Indianapolis.(Anderson Police Department)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Ind. (WAVE) - A missing 79-year-old man from Indiana last seen Monday afternoon has been located, according to police.

Graydon Skeoch was reported missing around 3 p.m. Monday from Anderson, Indiana, around 39 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Around 11 p.m. Monday, a release stated Skeoch had been located and the Silver Alert had been cleared.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in to the 13000 block of Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, on...
9-year-old girl, man fatally shot in southwest Louisville identified
Police responded to the call of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of South...
24-year-old shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood identified by officials
Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run early Sunday morning that killed one...
Officials identify man killed in hit-and-run in Okolona neighborhood
The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Saturday on the 3300 block of Mildred Drive.
Man killed in Shively double shooting identified
Reports of a shooting came in around 7:15 a.m. to the 9900 block of La Grange Road.
Man shot and killed in Lyndon neighborhood identified

Latest News

Phillip Phillips, 52, from Lexington, Indiana has been charged with one count of child...
Indiana State Police arrest man on charges of rape, child molestation
A state representative calls for an end to the commonwealth’s mask mandate for schools and...
Ky. Rep. pre-files bill prohibiting mask mandate in schools, child care centers
There’s another way for parents to safely and anonymously turn over a newborn for whom they are...
New Safe Haven Baby Box unveiled in Floyds Knobs
Many places saw record-breaking home sales as first-time buyers flooded the market during the...
Make Ends Meet: First-time homebuying