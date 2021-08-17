Veterans, refugee services saddened by Taliban takeover

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People who have come to America in search of freedom, and veterans who left our country to fight for it have felt the raw emotions since the Taliban has seemingly wiped out progress made within the last several decades.

The Associated Press reported Sunday Taliban forces moved into Afghanistan’s capital as the country’s president, citizens and foreigners fled from Kabul.

Decades of destruction fighting terror on foreign soil, soldiers like Seal Team Six Sniper Steve Brown said his Afghanistan tour to help build up a nation went in vain.

”All my brothers paid the ultimate sacrifice and hard to see everything undone so fast.,” Brown said.

The sights of people flocking to American sites and apparatuses has always been a reality for soldiers and Afghani people looking for refuge. Many of them seen clinging to a U.S. Military aircraft, holding on, symbolic of the desperation to live.

”I’m struggling to be honest,” Brown said when asked what he thought about the situation.

He said interpreters, and other U.S. military contracted people are believed to be the Taliban’s next target.

”Once the Taliban finds out who did what, heads will roll,” Brown said. “Literally.”

According to Catholic Charities of Louisville Settlement Director of Migration and Refugee Services Colin Triplett, over the last several years the organization has helped at least 800 families integrate within the Louisville community.

He said there is one thing that has remained the same.

”People when they come, there are a lot of hopes put on the idea of coming to a place that they can enjoy freedoms: freedom of religion, freedom of expression,” Triplett said.

As the Taliban continues to tout its takeovers, Brown said the ability to flee to freedom has dwindled.

Triplett said Catholic Charities of Louisville could expect to see refugees come to the area subsequent to United States troops being pulled out of Afghanistan.

