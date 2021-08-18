Support Local Businesses
24/7 heart care now promised at Mary & Elizabeth Hospital with new expansion

A new cardiac cath lab was unveiled as part of Mary & Elizabeth Hospital's mission to fully...
A new cardiac cath lab was unveiled as part of Mary & Elizabeth Hospital's mission to fully serve heart patients in South Louisville.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As part of its mission to expand heart care services in South Louisville, Mary and Elizabeth Hospital unveiled its new cardiac catheterization lab. Consequently, heart attack patients can expect round-the-clock treatment.

The expanded coverage allows an EKG to be recorded in an ambulance and for the doctor to view it on his or her cell phone. If it’s determined the patient is having a heart attack, a special heart care team will be activated, and rushes the patient up to the catheterization lab as soon as they arrive.

During a heart attack, every second counts, University of Louisville Health CEO Melisa Adkins said. The farther someone must travel to get medical care, the more heart muscle they lose. That’s why the cardiac catheterization lab’s expansion is so important for patients.

“They no longer have to leave their community,” Adkins said. “They can get heart care right here, right now. Miles saved are lives saved. Heart muscle does not regenerate.”

The new Mary and Elizabeth Hospital cardiac catheterization lab is already up and running at the hospital on Bluegrass Avenue.

