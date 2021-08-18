Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

On 75th birthday, Louisville archbishop submits resignation letter

Archbishop Joseph Kurtz
Archbishop Joseph Kurtz
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who has led the Archdiocese of Louisville for the last 14 years has submitted his resignation to the Vatican.

Archbishop Joseph Kurtz turns 75 years old today and submitted his resignation to Pope Francis in accordance with the Canon Law of the Roman Catholic Church.

Cecelia Price, a spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Louisville, said Kurtz will remain archbishop until a successor is appointed by Pope Francis. That process could take several months.

Kurtz is the second Kentucky bishop to have reached retirement age. Bishop Roger Foys of the Diocese of Covington submitted his resignation after turned 75 in late July 2020. Eleven months later, Father John Iffert, a priest in the Diocese of Belleville, Illinois, was named to succeed him. Iffert will begin his new duties on September 30.

Price said no timeframe has been given on the naming of a successor for Kurtz.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some parents say their children won't be going back for fear of them being exposed to COVID-19.
‘I don’t blame JCPS’: Parents concerned for their children after hundreds quarantined
Phillip Phillips, 52, from Lexington, Indiana has been charged with one count of child...
Indiana State Police arrest man on charges of rape, child molestation
Hardin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Irwin had worked for the department as a deputy back...
Former Hardin County sheriff deputy arrested in connection with US Capitol riot
School bus generic
Police: No gun found at Western High, scene cleared
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/18 9AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/18 9AM
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/18
Louisville Metro police on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight...
Man shot to death at Portland neighborhood gas station
WAVE 3 News - August 17, 2021
Tuesday night, August 17, 2021