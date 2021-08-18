On 75th birthday, Louisville archbishop submits resignation letter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who has led the Archdiocese of Louisville for the last 14 years has submitted his resignation to the Vatican.

Archbishop Joseph Kurtz turns 75 years old today and submitted his resignation to Pope Francis in accordance with the Canon Law of the Roman Catholic Church.

Cecelia Price, a spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Louisville, said Kurtz will remain archbishop until a successor is appointed by Pope Francis. That process could take several months.

Kurtz is the second Kentucky bishop to have reached retirement age. Bishop Roger Foys of the Diocese of Covington submitted his resignation after turned 75 in late July 2020. Eleven months later, Father John Iffert, a priest in the Diocese of Belleville, Illinois, was named to succeed him. Iffert will begin his new duties on September 30.

Price said no timeframe has been given on the naming of a successor for Kurtz.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.