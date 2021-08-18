Arrest made in connection to man shot multiple times, placed into medical coma

Support Local Businesses
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in January after the victim, coming out of a medically-induced coma, identifies him as a suspect.

James Weston, 42, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

The shooting happened on January 25 in the 200 block of North 23rd Street, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff.

An arrest report states Weston and the victim had been in an altercation on that date. The victim left towards his residence, where Weston later approached the victim and shot him multiple times, police said.

The victim was shot twice in the chest, once in each arm and in the left thigh, along with other sustained injuries, the report said. The victim was transported to University Hospital where he required surgery and was placed into a medically induced coma.

Police said the victim was in a comatose state until a week ago, where he will require further treatment. The victim was able to identify Weston as the person who had shot him.

The incident was also captured on surveillance video, police confirmed.

Weston was booked at Louisville Metro Corrections on Sunday.

On Monday morning before a judge, Weston was placed on a $500,000 cash bond and given a no contact order with the victim.

