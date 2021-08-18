Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Cards draw big crowd for kickoff luncheon

Around 1,000 UofL fans packed into the Galt House for the Cards kickoff luncheon
Around 1,000 UofL fans packed into the Galt House for the Cards kickoff luncheon(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Around 1,000 UofL fans packed into the Grand Ballroom at the Galt House Hotel for the Cards kickoff luncheon.

It felt like a reunion.

“It’s awesome,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “I feel like last year, man, it’s lasted about 10 or 15 years and the opportunity to go out and see fans, see people, get in a normal routine, is tremendous and hopefully we’ll continue on this trend and these stadiums will be packed and we’ll be back to normal Saturday, football Saturdays in this country.”

“I love seeing over 1,000 people in this room, I love seeing you period,” UofL vice president of athletics Vince Tyra said.

The Cards are coming off a 4-7 season and are picked to finish sixth in the seven team ACC Atlantic Division.

“Well we’ll use it as motivation.” Satterfield said. “I mean I don’t really care about preseason rankings, I mean we want to be there at the end on top, but yeah, whatever they rank us, we’re gonna use it as motivation.”

Tyra is taking an optimistic approach.

“As I look at this season and these guys don’t speak in these terms but it really is a season of redemption to allow us to reset the trajectory of the program,” he said. “We had our challenges last year, for sure, COVID wasn’t friendly to us, as you guys know. Coach Satterfield never complained about it, the guys never did, they fought incredibly hard on all those games, as you know we were close in many of them. They didn’t go our way last year, the year before they did, they will this year.”

The Cards opener is Monday, September 6, against Ole Miss in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We do like the hype, because it is good, we’re gonna be playing on a Monday night, national TV, in Atlanta, it’s gonna be awesome,” Satterfield said. “So if you haven’t gotten your tickets, get your tickets and come on down to Atlanta, we’re gonna need you down there.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in to the 13000 block of Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, on...
9-year-old girl, man fatally shot in southwest Louisville identified
Some parents say their children won't be going back for fear of them being exposed to COVID-19.
‘I don’t blame JCPS’: Parents concerned for their children after hundreds quarantined
Phillip Phillips, 52, from Lexington, Indiana has been charged with one count of child...
Indiana State Police arrest man on charges of rape, child molestation
Chase Garvey is accused of raping an underage girl in the backseat of his car in June,...
Man charged with raping girl, 13, he met on Snapchat, police say
Louisville Metro Police Department
Child abduction thwarted by LMPD officers, dispatchers

Latest News

UK starting quarterback Will Levis
Levis is ready for the challenge of being Cats QB1
This Friday, several first week high school football games in Louisville will not play as...
Multiple Louisville high school football matchups canceled due to COVID
IU football coach Tom Allen previews Michigan game
IU ranked #17 in preseason AP Top 25
The University of Louisville has announced a new head men's tennis coach.
Mack, Satterfield highlight Cardinal Caravan stop on August 24