City ends Urban Government Center redevelopment plans with Underhill Associates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro has ended negotiations with a developer in the redevelopment of the former Urban Government Center.

According to a media release by Louisville Forward, an economic development arm of Louisville Metro Government, the decision to sever ties with Underhill Associates was made after Underhill “failed to identify private sources of funds to fill a nearly $13.7 million estimated budget gap for its proposal.”

The city was going to provide land, a nearly 10-acre site in the Paristown Pointe neighborhood and is owned by Louisville Metro, for $1. Louisville Forward says the plan was to use Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to help fill a portion of the project’s gap.

Louisville Metro Government will being negotiations with Paristown Preservation Trust, the runner-up.

The main building on the site is a 7-story structure that was originally Kentucky Baptist Hospital and opened in 1924.

