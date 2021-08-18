Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

City ends Urban Government Center redevelopment plans with Underhill Associates

The former Urban Government Center is in Paristown Pointe in Louisville.
The former Urban Government Center is in Paristown Pointe in Louisville.(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro has ended negotiations with a developer in the redevelopment of the former Urban Government Center.

According to a media release by Louisville Forward, an economic development arm of Louisville Metro Government, the decision to sever ties with Underhill Associates was made after Underhill “failed to identify private sources of funds to fill a nearly $13.7 million estimated budget gap for its proposal.”

The city was going to provide land, a nearly 10-acre site in the Paristown Pointe neighborhood and is owned by Louisville Metro, for $1. Louisville Forward says the plan was to use Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to help fill a portion of the project’s gap.

Louisville Metro Government will being negotiations with Paristown Preservation Trust, the runner-up.

The main building on the site is a 7-story structure that was originally Kentucky Baptist Hospital and opened in 1924.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some parents say their children won't be going back for fear of them being exposed to COVID-19.
‘I don’t blame JCPS’: Parents concerned for their children after hundreds quarantined
Phillip Phillips, 52, from Lexington, Indiana has been charged with one count of child...
Indiana State Police arrest man on charges of rape, child molestation
Police officers are at PRP High School following reports of a fight there Wednesday morning....
Gun found after police respond to fight at PRP High School
Hardin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Irwin had worked for the department as a deputy back...
Former Hardin County sheriff deputy arrested in connection with US Capitol riot
School bus generic
Police: No gun found at Western High, scene cleared

Latest News

Louisville Metro police on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight...
Victim in Portland neighborhood gas station homicide identified
Archbishop Joseph Kurtz
On 75th birthday, Louisville archbishop submits resignation letter
A debate is underway between JCPS parents and community members over the Diversity, Equity and...
Debates flow over JCPS Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan
Arguments continued over what should be taught to Jefferson County Public Schools students...
Debates flow over JCPS Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan