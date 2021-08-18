Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

COVID deaths, hospitalizations to increase in coming weeks, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is upping its forecast for COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The CDC now believes up to 664,000 deaths will be reported by Sept. 11.

That would be around 41,000 additional deaths; the virus has already killed 623,000 Americans.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID cases among children are also increasing.

Health experts had hoped to get a higher threshold of people vaccinated ahead of the new school year, but only 50.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and cases are once again on the rise, largely due to the highly contagious delta variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some parents say their children won't be going back for fear of them being exposed to COVID-19.
‘I don’t blame JCPS’: Parents concerned for their children after hundreds quarantined
Phillip Phillips, 52, from Lexington, Indiana has been charged with one count of child...
Indiana State Police arrest man on charges of rape, child molestation
Hardin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Irwin had worked for the department as a deputy back...
Former Hardin County sheriff deputy arrested in connection with US Capitol riot
School bus generic
Police: No gun found at Western High, scene cleared
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots

Latest News

Brandon Marsh
Woman loses son and fiancé to COVID-19 within 24 hours
Tropical Storm Fred turned into a depression and dumped several inches of rain across western...
Tropical Depression Fred threatens mudslides in New York; Grace a hurricane
T-Mobile customers should take note of a security breach that may have exposed their information.
Data of more than 40 million exposed in T-Mobile breach
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing; US health officials recommend booster shots