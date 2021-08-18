Debates flow over JCPS Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Arguments continued over what should be taught to Jefferson County Public Schools students during Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

A debate is underway between parents and community members over the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Plan, which is different from Critical Race Theory. It was first implemented in 2019.

Before the JCPS Board of Education decides if they continue with the education plan, they got a chance to hear from both supporters and opponents. Many board meeting attendees argued that teachers must focus again on the basics, like math, reading, and science, while others argued that Black history and culture are just as important.

In his remarks at Tuesday’s meeting, JCPS math teacher Kumar Rashad shared his perspective.

“Over the past two years, I’ve watched 15 of my former students die due to gun violence,” Rashad said. “I say this because we don’t have time when it comes to saving our babies.”

In Rashad’s words, his students who are still with him must be saved by “righteousness,” and he said that can be accomplished by teaching more lessons on Black history and representation.

“It does not take away the accomplishments of my white brothers and sisters but allows us to be counted and created and pushes us to our full potential instead of just a one-size-fits-all life,” Rashad said.

Beanie Geoghegan has not been pleased since the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Plan was created, saying students have not learned what they need for success.

“Unfortunately, instead of those teachers being able to do what they do best, JCPS saddles them with unproductive and tedious tasks, such as racial equity analysis and protocol,” Geoghegan said. “... Stop wasting time, money, and resources on politicized programs that have little evidence of student achievement and get back to the developments of academics and student achievement.”

Some in the crowd booed Geoghegan for her comments.

No decisions were made or voted on regarding the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Plan during the meeting. It is voted on to be renewed or pulled every three years.

