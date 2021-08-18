Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Rain likely overnight, heavy for some

By Kevin Harned
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Rain, heavy at times, could impact the Thursday morning commute
  • Scattered thunderstorms possible Saturday
  • 90s to start next week during the KY State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain at times into the overnight with periods of heavy rainfall possible. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s.

A brief flash flooding threat exists Thursday morning as moisture-packed storms continue to move through. Storms will exit before midday, leaving the afternoon and evening hours mainly dry with highs in the 80s.

Thursday night will feature only a small shower chance in Southern Indiana early. The rest of the overnight will be dry and partly cloudy with fog developing in some places by Friday morning.

Lows will be in the 70s as you start your Friday. Friday will bring most of us a decent break from the storms after a foggy start. Highs Friday afternoon will be in the upper 80s with only an isolated downpour chance.

Showers and thunderstorms will remain in the weekend forecast on Saturday as a “cold” front approaches. Humidity levels will dip a bit by Sunday, but temperatures will not. Highs expected in the 90s for the first half of next week.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Rain, heavy at times, could impact the Thursday morning commute.
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/18 11 p.m.

Most Read

A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
PRP High School student charged after brawl leads to discovery of pellet gun
Now that class is back in session, some are asking what is the district doing to keep nearly...
JCPS lack of SROs could lead to ‘life or death’ situations, former teacher warns
Louisville Metro police on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight...
Victim in Portland neighborhood gas station homicide identified
James Weston, 42, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and convicted...
Arrest made in connection to man shot multiple times, placed into medical coma
A deadly shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue in the...
Man killed in afternoon shooting near Old Louisville

Latest News

Rain, heavy at times, could impact the Thursday morning commute.
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/18 11 p.m.
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/18
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/18
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/18
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/17