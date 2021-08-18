FORECAST: Rain likely overnight, heavy for some

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain, heavy at times, could impact the Thursday morning commute

Scattered thunderstorms possible Saturday

90s to start next week during the KY State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain at times into the overnight with periods of heavy rainfall possible. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s.

A brief flash flooding threat exists Thursday morning as moisture-packed storms continue to move through. Storms will exit before midday, leaving the afternoon and evening hours mainly dry with highs in the 80s.

Thursday night will feature only a small shower chance in Southern Indiana early. The rest of the overnight will be dry and partly cloudy with fog developing in some places by Friday morning.

Lows will be in the 70s as you start your Friday. Friday will bring most of us a decent break from the storms after a foggy start. Highs Friday afternoon will be in the upper 80s with only an isolated downpour chance.

Showers and thunderstorms will remain in the weekend forecast on Saturday as a “cold” front approaches. Humidity levels will dip a bit by Sunday, but temperatures will not. Highs expected in the 90s for the first half of next week.

