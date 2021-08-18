FORECAST: Some fog this morning, then heating up!

WEATHER HEADLINES

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS: A few thunderstorm cells could get gusty across Southern Kentucky later this afternoon

HEAVY RAIN: Potential for some impacts for the AM commute Thursday with heavy rain in the region

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some fog early will give way to a partly sunny sky and a hotter, more humid setup this afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will pop later in the afternoon.

Evening thunderstorms will fade, however another slug of moisture will increase rain chances toward the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. Early downpours/showers will ease to just scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

The morning clouds will help in cutting down the heat for the afternoon. Isolated evening downpour with some clearing. That clearing could allow for some fog by sunrise.

A cold front moves in Saturday with an increase in showers and thunderstorms but there looks to be no relief from the very warm/humid setup. Highs return to the 90s early next week.

