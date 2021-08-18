Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/18

Heating up today with a few gusty t-storms across the southern part of the area later in the afternoon/evening hours. High clouds from those storms will overtake much of the area by that point.

The moisture flow really ramps up tonight near the Ohio River and that could lead to some very heavy rain overnight into Thursday Morning. However, the exact placement of these rain bands is still being worked out. Just know risks to the AM commute Thursday are there and we’ll keep you updated on this.

The good news about a morning rain event is that it would lead to a calmer afternoon period Thursday.

Stay tuned!

