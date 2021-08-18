Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/18

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Heating up today with a few gusty t-storms across the southern part of the area later in the afternoon/evening hours. High clouds from those storms will overtake much of the area by that point.

The moisture flow really ramps up tonight near the Ohio River and that could lead to some very heavy rain overnight into Thursday Morning. However, the exact placement of these rain bands is still being worked out. Just know risks to the AM commute Thursday are there and we’ll keep you updated on this.

The good news about a morning rain event is that it would lead to a calmer afternoon period Thursday.

Stay tuned!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some parents say their children won't be going back for fear of them being exposed to COVID-19.
‘I don’t blame JCPS’: Parents concerned for their children after hundreds quarantined
Phillip Phillips, 52, from Lexington, Indiana has been charged with one count of child...
Indiana State Police arrest man on charges of rape, child molestation
Hardin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Irwin had worked for the department as a deputy back...
Former Hardin County sheriff deputy arrested in connection with US Capitol riot
School bus generic
Police: No gun found at Western High, scene cleared
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots

Latest News

Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/18
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/18
Scattered thunderstorms will pop later in the afternoon.
FORECAST: Some fog this morning, then heating up!
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/17
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/17
WAVE Daily Live Wx Blog - clipped version