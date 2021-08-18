Support Local Businesses
Gun found after police respond to fight at PRP High School

By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A high school freshman disappeared from PRP High School following a fight there Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the school after a cafeteria brawl spilled out into the parking lot at about 10:30 a.m.

WAVE 3 News reporter Phylicia Ashley reviewed cellphone video of the fight that showed a student getting beaten before he took cover underneath a table. Moments later, that student is seen on that video reaching into a backpack for a gun.

No shots were fired during the incident.

A woman named Talisha told WAVE 3 News that she is the mother of that boy, and said he called her from a random phone number after he left the school grounds following the fight.

Talisha said her son and the other boy got in a fight last year and then again Wednesday morning in the school bathroom. She said her son won both of those fights, prompting the other boy to send three of his friends after her son. Several parents at the school Wednesday morning corroborated Talisha’s story to WAVE 3 News.

Talisha also said the other boy’s mother tried to fight Talisha when parents started arriving at the school Wednesday.

Parents came to the school to get their kids and take them home, but police and school officials wouldn’t let them leave until the investigation was complete. Ashley reported, however, that she saw several parents leave the school with their children.

Several parents told Ashley that they will send their kids back to school Thursday because they know the rivalry is between the two boys and that they know the school staff will not tolerate further issues.

