Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

A gun, a traumatized employee and the law: JCPS criticized for lack of security

An employee and a Kentucky state representative claim JCPS is failing students when it comes to...
An employee and a Kentucky state representative claim JCPS is failing students when it comes to student safety for not having resource officers.
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools employee who tried to fend off an armed, irate parent from entering the Greenwood Elementary cafeteria joins others claiming the district is failing students when it comes to their safety.

“It was the most scariest thing I’ve ever been through,” Melissa Hardin told WAVE 3 News in an exclusive interview.

Hardin said a gun was pointed at her head during the March incident.

Patrick Wesley entered the school’s front entrance, pointed the gun at staff and told them they had 10 minutes to get his child, according to his arrest citation. Wesley then went outside the school and tried to enter the cafeteria. That’s when Hardin said she saw him trying get in through windows.

“I went into the office to shut the office window and he pointed a gun at me, and I immediately, you know, dropped to the ground,” Hardin said.

Greenwood Elementary did not have an armed school resource officer; with three votes, the JCPS School Board did away with them in 2019.

“Nobody should feel safe in any of our schools,” Hardin said. “We need security at our schools. Period.”

A WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters investigation found JCPS has already paid nearly $10,000 for armed, off duty police and corrections officers for school board meetings and for the district’s headquarters during normal business hours.

”If you can have security for yourself, you need to have it for everybody,” Hardin said. “Those kids are my babies, and if one of those kids would have gotten hurt, it would have been horrible.”

Kentucky Rep. Kevin Bratcher (R-District 29) agrees.

“I don’t understand JCPS and the way they are acting,” he said.

Bratcher helped pass Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 8 which now require an armed SRO at every school campus. It’s called the School Safety and Resiliency Act.

He said JCPS has had since 2019 to work towards having SROs, but so far, the district has not hired any.

Superintendent Marty Pollio of JCPS was asked if the district was complying with state law concerning school resource officers following the Greenwood incident. While Pollio said yes, Bratcher disagrees.

“They are out of compliance right now,” Bratcher said. “And they know it because they told us last year that they were out of compliance and that they would be in compliance this year.”

The School Safety and Resiliency Act states SROs should be placed in Kentucky schools as funds and personnel allow. However, JCPS contends SROs have not been funded by the legislature.

Bratcher said money is not the issue.

“JCPS’s budget is $1.3 billion — that’s a tenth of what the entire state is” Bratcher said. “They just get all kinds of money from the federal government.”

He said he will talk to his colleagues about possible penalties for school districts that do not comply with the rules. He said that he is drafting another bill that would hold members of the school board and the superintendent civilly and personally liable if someone gets injured at a school without an SRO.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
PRP High School student charged after brawl leads to discovery of pellet gun
Some parents say their children won't be going back for fear of them being exposed to COVID-19.
‘I don’t blame JCPS’: Parents concerned for their children after hundreds quarantined
Hardin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Irwin had worked for the department as a deputy back...
Former Hardin County sheriff deputy arrested in connection with US Capitol riot
Phillip Phillips, 52, from Lexington, Indiana has been charged with one count of child...
Indiana State Police arrest man on charges of rape, child molestation
Now that class is back in session, some are asking what is the district doing to keep nearly...
JCPS lack of SROs could lead to ‘life or death’ situations, former teacher warns

Latest News

A new cardiac cath lab was unveiled as part of Mary & Elizabeth Hospital's mission to fully...
24/7 heart care now promised at Mary & Elizabeth Hospital with new expansion
According to the KHSAA website, at least 10 Week 1 games have been canceled as of Wednesday...
COVID-19 causes high school football cancelations across Kentucky
A deadly shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue in the...
Man killed in afternoon shooting near Old Louisville
Williams is accused of fleeing police and then crashing into a car head-on.
Man arrested after traffic stop leads to deadly crash