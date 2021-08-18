Jeffersonville Safe Haven Baby Box unveiled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Fire Department unveiled a Safe Haven Baby Box at Station 3 on Truckers Boulevard on Tuesday.

The baby box is a high-tech tool that allows new mothers to surrender a newborn without consequences and with 100% anonymity.

After a baby is placed inside, the box locks and an alarm goes off, alerting firefighters at the station.

“I want any young female out there who’s dealing with all kinds of life struggles, I want to make sure she knows this is here,” Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. “And you know, if there’s a 14, 15, 16-year-old child out there who’s going through something most of us will never experience, I want them to know there’s a place they can go.”

This makes the 77th Safe Haven Baby Box in the United States; 66 of them are in the state of Indiana.

Since 2016, 12 babies across the nation have been placed in the boxes. Half of those incidents happened in 2020.

A Safe Haven Baby Box was unveiled in Floyds Knobs on Monday.

