Levis is ready for the challenge of being Cats QB1

UK starting quarterback Will Levis(WKYT)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Penn State grad transfer Will Levis showed off his arm and met with the media after practice on Tuesday. He was named the Cats starter on Sunday by head coach Mark Stoops.

“It feels great,” Levis said. “It’s a big weight off my shoulders and I think just to have the trust of the coaches and they’ve definitely expressed to me, that I’m the guy for the offense and don’t really have to be looking over my shoulder. Even though I’m walking in everyday competing.”

Levis appeared in 15 games with two starts in his Penn State career.

“Obviously you guys can see some of the arm strength talent and some of things that he can do throwing the football,” UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen said. “Now he’s got to clean up some of the plays that, you know, he hasn’t repped as much, he hasn’t gotten a ton of reps at, but I do think that right now he gives us the best chance to win.”

The Cats season opener is Saturday, September 4, hosting Louisiana Monroe.

