Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man allegedly attacked with blowtorch during robbery

James Robbins, 27, of North Vernon, Ind., is accused of using a blowtorch on a man during a...
James Robbins, 27, of North Vernon, Ind., is accused of using a blowtorch on a man during a Aug. 17, 2021 robbery.(Source: Jennings County Jail)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jennings County man has been charged with multiple felonies after police say he used a blowtorch on a person during a robbery.

On August 17, Jennings County deputies were called to St. Vincent Jennings Hospital about a man with burns. The man told deputies he had been robbed and burned with a blowtorch.

Deputies identified the suspect as James Robbins, 27, of North Vernon. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found items belonging to the victim along with meth, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Robbins was booked into the Jennings County Jail on robbery, battery with serious bodily injury, and multiple drug charges.

Bond for Robbins was set at $10,055.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some parents say their children won't be going back for fear of them being exposed to COVID-19.
‘I don’t blame JCPS’: Parents concerned for their children after hundreds quarantined
Phillip Phillips, 52, from Lexington, Indiana has been charged with one count of child...
Indiana State Police arrest man on charges of rape, child molestation
A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
Student charged after brawl leads to discovery of gun in trash can at PRP High School
Hardin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Irwin had worked for the department as a deputy back...
Former Hardin County sheriff deputy arrested in connection with US Capitol riot
School bus generic
Police: No gun found at Western High, scene cleared

Latest News

Now that class is back in session, some are asking what is the district doing to keep nearly...
JCPS lack of SROs could lead to ‘life or death’ situations, former teacher warns
A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
Student charged after brawl leads to discovery of gun in trash can at PRP High School
Roberto Clemente's sons visit his statue at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory.
Roberto Clemente statue and game-used bat unveiled at Louisville Slugger Museum
Louisville Metro police on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight...
Victim in Portland neighborhood gas station homicide identified