Man allegedly attacked with blowtorch during robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jennings County man has been charged with multiple felonies after police say he used a blowtorch on a person during a robbery.

On August 17, Jennings County deputies were called to St. Vincent Jennings Hospital about a man with burns. The man told deputies he had been robbed and burned with a blowtorch.

Deputies identified the suspect as James Robbins, 27, of North Vernon. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found items belonging to the victim along with meth, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Robbins was booked into the Jennings County Jail on robbery, battery with serious bodily injury, and multiple drug charges.

Bond for Robbins was set at $10,055.

