Man arrested after traffic stop leads to deadly crash

Williams is accused of fleeing police and then crashing into a car head-on.
Williams is accused of fleeing police and then crashing into a car head-on.(LMDC)
By Brett Martin
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is now arrested six weeks after a crash that killed a person

That high-speed police chase started after a suspect didn’t stop for police on Dr. W.J. Hodge Street near the intersection with West Broadway on July 6.

Police tried to stop the car, but the driver took off from them.

Larry Williams is now the man accused of running from police at speeds near 100 miles an hour.

Police say Williams eventually hit a car head-on, causing a chain reaction crash that injured three people and killed a fourth.

Williams is now facing 13 charges from the chase including murder, ignoring traffic signals, and five different counts of assault.

22-year-old Trevon Mitchell was killed after he was hit head-on.

Since the crash, Mitchell’s family has filed a lawsuit against LMPD for chasing the suspect.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

