Man killed in afternoon shooting near Old Louisville

By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed near Old Louisville on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue in the Merriwether neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

The victim was rushed to UofL Hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

Detectives from LMPD’s Homicide Unit are investigating what led to the shooting. No information regarding any suspects was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

