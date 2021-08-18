Support Local Businesses
Man shot to death at Portland neighborhood gas station

Louisville Metro police on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight...
Louisville Metro police on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight August 18 at a gas station on N. 22nd Street near Lytle St.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An early morning shooting in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood has claimed the life of a man.

Just after midnight, Louisville Metro police were called to a gas station on 22nd Street near Lytle Street. Officers found the victim dead at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation by the LMPD Homicide Unit and detectives are hoping for community help to find the shooter. Anyone with information can call the Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots

